Heavy rains in Sudan cause widespread destruction, loss of life amid current war

(MENAFN) Severe rainfall in Abu Hamad, a city in northeastern Sudan, has resulted in the deaths of 17 people and the collapse of thousands of homes, according to a medical source at Abu Hamad Hospital. The source reported that many of the casualties occurred when homes in the area collapsed under the weight of the heavy rains. The situation remains dire as numerous wounded individuals continue to arrive at the hospital. Witnesses have described widespread destruction, noting that not only homes but also all the shops in the local market have been leveled by the rain.



Sudan typically experiences heavy rains from May to October, a period marked by severe flooding that causes significant damage to homes, infrastructure, and crops. The current rains have compounded the difficulties in Sudan, a country already struggling with a prolonged conflict that has lasted nearly 16 months. Last week, heavy rains in Port Sudan resulted in five deaths, and the Federal Emergency Operations Centre reported that since July 7, flooding has claimed 32 lives across seven of Sudan's 18 states. The floods have also injured dozens and damaged more than 5,000 homes.



The United Nations has highlighted that these weather events have displaced over 21,000 people since June, with most displacements occurring in areas affected by intense fighting. Humanitarian organizations have warned that the approaching rainy season will exacerbate the situation, potentially isolating entire regions and increasing the risk of disease due to the high humidity. Each year, the rains contribute to both direct and indirect fatalities, further straining the country's already challenged health and emergency services.



