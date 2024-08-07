(MENAFN) Moscow reported that Ukraine launched a significant attack using armored vehicles on the Kursk region in southern Russia, which was successfully repelled by Russian forces. The interim governor of Kursk, Alexei Smirnov, announced on Tuesday that the fighting resulted in the deaths of five individuals, including two ambulance crew members, and left at least 20 people wounded, among them six children. Despite the severity of the attack, Smirnov assured that the situation remains "under control."



The Ukrainian has not officially commented on the incident, though there are indications of increased military activity on the Ukrainian side of the border. The Russian Defense Ministry revealed that it had mobilized reservists to confront what it described as hundreds of Ukrainian fighters, who were reportedly supported by tanks. This incident is noted as one of the largest ground incursions into Russian territory since the conflict began. The Ministry stated that Russian forces responded with artillery, air strikes, and drone attacks to repel the assault.



Earlier in the conflict, there were significant incursions by volunteer paramilitary groups from Ukraine into the Belgorod and Kursk regions, though the specific goals of those attacks remain unclear. Ukraine's General Staff reported on Tuesday that Russia had launched strikes on border villages but did not acknowledge any Ukrainian operations within Russian territory. Additionally, the Russian Defense Ministry's earlier report of the attack, which mentioned losses for a “Ukrainian sabotage group,” was later deleted. Official Russian sources indicated that up to 300 Ukrainian fighters, supported by tanks, attacked two Kursk settlements, Nikolayevo-Daryno and Oleshnya.



