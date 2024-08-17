Typhoon Ampil Veers Away From Japan, Allows Transport To Resume

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Tokyo: A typhoon that blasted parts of Japan with more than 200-kilometre-per-hour winds moved out to sea on Saturday, mostly sparing the capital and allowing trains and some flights to resume.

Tokyo and its surrounding areas had been on high alert Friday for Ampil's approach, with services, trips, events and school classes cancelled en masse.

The storm was packing gusts of 216 kilometres per hour (134 miles per hour) on Saturday morning when it veered away from the archipelago and headed northeast into the Pacific.

Even so, the Japan Meteorological Agency warned that "some areas in the northern part of Japan are experiencing heavy rain due to warm, humid air around the typhoon".

"Please be advised that the risk of landslides has been significantly elevated by the heavy rain so far in some areas", the weather agency said in an advisory Saturday morning.

Although the feared catastrophe in Tokyo never came, some minor injuries and damage were reported, including broken windows, toppled trees and broken utility poles.

Most parts of Japan's bullet train network went back to normal Saturday after the Central Japan Railway Company closed a busy section between Tokyo and Nagoya the day before.

"JR Central bullet trains are business as usual today," the railway firm said on its website.

Airlines were still being affected to a degree, with broadcaster NHK saying All Nippon Airways and Japan Airlines had together scrapped 68 flights as of Saturday morning, after hundreds of cancellations the day before.