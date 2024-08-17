Enemy Fired On 22 Localities In Kherson Region Overnight, Six Wounded

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, Russians fired on 22 settlements in Kherson region, wounding six people, including one child.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, in his Telegram message, Ukrinform reports.

'Over the past day, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Komyshany, Antonivka, Ingulets, Stanislav, Romashkove, Poniativka, Velytenske, Sofiyivka, Inzhenerne, Kizomys, Tomina Balka, Pervomaiske, Beryslav, Novovorontsovka, Zolota Balka, Zamozhne, Odradokamianka, Novokaira, Zmiivka and the city of Kherson came under enemy fire and air strikes... As a result of Russian aggression, 6 people were injured, including 1 child,' the head of the region wrote.

Invaders attack medics and rescuers with drones inregion

Prokudin noted that the Russian military hit critical infrastructure, educational institutions; residential areas of the region's settlements, including a multi-storey building and 22 private houses. The occupiers also damaged a gas pipeline, private cars and a rescue vehicle.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in Stanislav, Kherson region, Russians attacked a medical vehicle with a dron , and in Antonivka, rescuers extinguishing a fire.