Kuwait Oil Price Down To USD 79.92 Pb

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 16 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went down 56 cents to reach USD 79.92 per barrel on Thursday, compared to USD 80.48 pb the day before, according to Kuwait Corporation (KPC) on Friday. On the global scale, the futures' contracts went up USD 1.28 to reach USD 81.04 pb, as did the West Texas Intermediate, up USD 1.18 to USD 78.16 pb. (end) km

