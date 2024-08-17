Russians Strike At Night At Kozacha Lopan In Kharkiv Region, Woman Is Killed

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian attacked Kozacha Lopan in Kharkiv region at night, killing a woman.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov, Ukrinform reports.

'At about 22:00 and around midnight, the enemy attacked the village of Kozacha Lopan of the Derhachiv community. A woman died as a result of the shelling, the information is being established. Private houses were damaged, the roof was destroyed and a fire broke out in a two-storey house,' the head of the region wrote.

He noted that at 16:05 and 15:00 in Kupiansk district (Kurylivska TG, Novoosynove village) a private house and an outbuilding were damaged as a result of shelling.

At around 16:10, the enemy conducted an air strike in Kharkiv district (Malodanylivka TG), but there was no information about casualties or damage. Parts of a D-30 UMPB were found at the crash site.

Also at 17:51 in Bohodukhiv district (Zolochivska TG, Odnorobivka village), a destroyed house, an outbuilding and grass in an open area were burning as a result of shelling.

Invaders attack medics and rescuers with drones inregion

Around 22:00 in Kupiansk district (Kupiansk TG, Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi village) the shelling damaged the windows, doors of three private houses and a garage.

According to the head of the RMA, at 4:30 a.m. on 17 August, an enemy subversive vehicle was shelled in Borova village, Izium district. There was no information on casualties or damage.

As reported by Ukrinform, two people died and 12 others were injured in Kharkiv region on 16 August as a result of Russian shelling

Photo for illustration purposes