Thai King Receives Kuwait's Outgoing Amb.
Date
8/17/2024 5:23:32 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 (KUNA) -- Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn and his wife, Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana, received Kuwait's Ambassador in Bangkok Mohammad Al-Failakawi on the occasion of his tenure ending.
During the reception on Thursday, Al-Failakawi conveyed greetings of His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to the King, whishing him everlasting well-being, and further progress and prosperity for the friendly country and people of Thailand, Kuwait's Embassy in Bangkok said in a statement received by KUNA.
Al-Failakawi was named Kuwait's Ambassador and Plenipotentiary to Thailand in 2019. (end)
tam
MENAFN17082024000071011013ID1108570307
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.