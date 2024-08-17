Thai King Receives Kuwait's Outgoing Amb.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 (KUNA) -- Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn and his wife, Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana, received Kuwait's Ambassador in Bangkok Mohammad Al-Failakawi on the occasion of his tenure ending.

During the reception on Thursday, Al-Failakawi conveyed greetings of the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber to the King, whishing him everlasting well-being, and further progress and prosperity for the friendly country and people of Thailand, Kuwait's Embassy in Bangkok said in a statement received by KUNA.

Al-Failakawi was named Kuwait's Ambassador and Plenipotentiary to Thailand in 2019. (end)

