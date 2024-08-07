Ukraine's Air Defense Forces Shoot Down 30 Russian Shaheds

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces have destroyed 30 Shahed strike drones, which Russia used to attack Ukraine on the night of August 6-7.

Ukrainian Air Force Commander Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

According to Oleshchuk, Russian invaders launched the drones from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Yeisk area (Russia).

The radio engineering troops of the Air Force detected and escorted 30 attack drones. All enemy UAVs were shot down in the Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Kharkiv and Cherkasy regions, the commander said.

He noted that the mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, anti-aircraft missile units and EW units of the Ukrainian Air Force had been involved in repelling the aerial attack.