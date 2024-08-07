Prehistoric Discovery In Iran Rewrites Understanding Of Early Humans

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) An archaeological site in western Iran is offering unprecedented insights into human life spanning nearly a million years. Sang-e Madan, according to scientists, is one of the country's most extensive prehistoric zones, dating from the Lower Paleolithic period to the Middle Paleolithic era.

Nemat Hariri, head of the archaeological investigation team, believes the discoveries at Sang-e Madan have the potential to fundamentally alter our understanding of ancient civilizations.“That survey underscored the site's importance as a key archaeological zone in southern Kermanshah,” he said.

The team has unearthed a trove of artefacts, primarily stone tools, that provide a window into the lives of prehistoric communities. Analysis suggests these tools were used by diverse groups who inhabited the region continuously for almost a million years, reported Tehran Times, a partner of TV BRICS .

One of the most significant findings is the site's association with the Acheulean culture, renowned for its distinctive hand axes. The presence of these tools indicates early humans exploited the region's abundant natural resources.

The implications of this discovery for understanding the cultural evolution of early human societies are profound. As research continues, experts anticipate further revelations about the lives of our ancestors.