Indian Geological Dept Warns Of Severe Landslides In Kodagu; 2995 Families Advised To Relocate

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Indian Geological Department has issued a stark warning for Kodagu district, highlighting an imminent risk of severe landslides and floods due to ongoing heavy rainfall. The alarming forecast for August has raised concerns about a potential disaster similar to those experienced in previous years.

According to a recent report by the Geological Survey of India, 104 areas in Kodagu are at high risk of landslides and floods. The warning affects 2995 families who are being urged to evacuate their homes to avoid potential danger. This precautionary measure follows concerns over a significant earthquake in Kerala's Wayanad, which has heightened the risk in the region.

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda has responded by directing the Kodagu district administration to adhere strictly to the Geological Survey's recommendations. During a visit to the rain-affected areas on July 31, Minister Gowda emphasized the urgency of the situation and the need for immediate action.

The report specifies that Madikeri Nagar and Taluk are particularly vulnerable, with 47 areas receiving flood and landslide warnings. Locations such as Shakti Nagar, Navagram, Koyanadu, and Bhagamandal, among others, are under alert. Similarly, flood warnings have been issued for 56 areas including Hanagalla, Urubetta, and Haleri.

In Virajpet and Ponnampet taluks, 19 areas are also at risk of landslides. These include Karadigode, Kondageri, and Ayyappabetta. In response, District Collector Venkata Raja has convened a meeting with departmental officials to prepare for the anticipated heavy rains and ensure that all necessary precautions are in place.

Historically, Kodagu has faced severe floods and landslides during August, making this warning particularly concerning for residents. The area of Tora, which experienced a major landslide in 2019, is once again in a precarious situation. However, some locals believe that landslides are less likely to recur in areas previously affected.