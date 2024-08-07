H7 Technologiestm Introduces A Breakthrough In UV-C Disinfection Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Founder and CEO Mrs. Sherylinn Hoang

SURYA IITM Technology

Edward Mirzabegian, Chief Executive Officer at Antelope Valley Medical Center

H7 TechnologiesTM is thrilled to Introduce the World's First Human-Safe UV Disinfection Solution

- Founder and CEO, Mrs. Sherylinn Hoang ORANGE, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- H7 TECHNOLOGIESTM a global leader in UV-C disinfection solutions, introduces a breakthrough patented technology to safeguard human well-being against infectious diseases worldwide.H7 TechnologiesTM is thrilled to launch its innovative and sustainable new product SURYA IITM – the world's first human-safe mobile UV disinfection device that is lethal for dangerous pathogens, but safe for humans and animals. A patented technology that has been proven to effectively mitigate the transmission of both airborne and surface-borne pathogens in real-time while people are present.SURYA IITM is breaking new ground and setting industry standards for safe, efficient, and eco-friendly disinfection. With lab-tested efficacy and advanced software, SURYA IITM is rapidly emerging as a vital and indispensable tool in the fight against life-threatening illnesses.SURYA IITM, which derives its name from a mythical "Sun God" utilizes the power of UV-C rays to protect individuals and animals against harmful microorganisms. This represents the significant impact of SURYA II'sTM patented technology in combating infectious diseases , making it a revolutionary development for peace of mind, the economy, and global health. It is Intelligent, Innovative, Safe and Sustainable.Comprising proprietary filtered Far UV-C lamps, SURYA IITM stands as the first and only of its kind to effectively provide continuous disinfection in occupied spaces. Its unique ability to safely eradicate microorganisms without harming human cells enables SURYA IITM to seamlessly integrate uninterrupted disinfection into daily business operations.SURYA IITM has undergone laboratory testing and demonstrated superior efficacy in virus inactivation when compared to traditionalUV-C devices. Additionally, it provides a safer alternative to hazardous chemicals, offering a sustainable and environmentally friendly disinfection solution.This groundbreaking technology has revolutionized the infection prevention industry across many diverse sectors including healthcare facilities, education institutions, commercial buildings, hospitality venues, and beyond. Through its efficiency in continuously mitigating the spread of highly infectious diseases in public and occupied settings, our innovation marks a significant breakthrough in the evolution of infection prevention.Benefits of the SURYA IITM are:PROTECTION: Delivers an effective, clean, and reliable solution to destroy dangerous pathogens before they can spread through public spaces.SUSTAINABLE: Offers chemical-free, mercury free, non-toxic, and eco-friendly disinfection.SECURITY: Prevents business shutdowns and catastrophic financial losses.PREVENTION: Reduces outbreaks leading to an epidemic or global pandemic.STABILITY: Protects the global economy from economic crisis.LIABILITY: Reduces legal liability and financial exposure associated with employees and consumers being exposed to harsh chemicals or unsafe disinfection tools and equipment.ACCURATE: Reduces human error as studies have shown that only 49% of manual disinfection is effective.SAVES LIVES: Lab-tested and proven to effectively destroy harmful viruses and bacteria.Founder and CEO, Mrs. Sherylinn Hoang emphasizes,“We are thrilled to introduce our highly anticipated patented disinfection solution to the world. This represents not only a significant milestone for our company but also a leap forward in our mission to make a life-changing impact globally. We are beyond excited to witness how this innovation will not only transform lives but also redefine industry standards for infection prevention.”SURYA IITM is already in the marketplace and is currently in use at hospitals and municipal facilities. Edward Mirzabegian, Chief Executive Officer at Antelope Valley Medical Center states,“SURYA IITM is a game-changer. What truly sets this device apart is its commitment to safety. We have not encountered a UV device that has undergone such rigorous testing. We are taking a proactive approach towards protecting ourselves, our staff, our patients, and visitors. H7 TechnologiesTM has raised the bar and set a new standard in the realm of disinfection.For additional information, visit or contact H7 TechnologiesTM at ....

Terry Warren

Global Communications Now

+1 949-743-4065

email us here