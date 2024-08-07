US Flaunts The Future Of Naval Airpower

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70) aircraft carrier has stolen the show at the RIMPAC 2024, flexing a powerhouse air wing and cutting-edge naval capabilities.

Naval News reported that the USS Carl Vinson showcased its advanced air wing, known as CVW-2, during July's biannual Rim of the Pacific Exercise, the world's largest international maritime warfare exercise.

The CVW-2 includes cutting-edge US aircraft such as the F-35C Lightning II, F/A-18E/F Block III Super Hornet, E-2D Advanced Hawkeye, EA-18G Growler and MH-60R/S Seahawk.

The Naval News report mentions that the carrier strike group demonstrated new capabilities such as the long-range AIM-174B air-to-air missile, adapted from the surface-launched SM-6 Block IA, and the AN/ALQ-249 (V)1 electronic warfare (EW) pods for the EA-18G Growler, enhancing its electronic attack and cyber warfare capabilities.

It also says that the AARGM-ER (AGM-88G), an advanced anti-radiation missile, is also expected to join the air wing's arsenal.

Naval News mentions that the USS Carl Vinson's deployment with the Air Wing Of The Future (AWOTF) concept is part of the US Navy's broader strategy to advance its air wing capabilities across the fleet, particularly in the Pacific region, as it pivots to the Indo-Pacific.

It notes that this deployment marks the second time the USS Carl Vinson has operated under the AWOTF concept, following the USS Abraham Lincoln's deployment with F-35C Lightning IIs.

In an April 2022 Hudson Institute report , Bryan Clark and Timothy Walton discuss US naval forces' strategic challenges in light of growing challenges from China, Russia, Iran and North Korea.

Clark and Walton emphasize how these potential adversaries enhance their military capabilities, particularly in precision missiles, which can hinder US military operations and force them to operate from greater distances.

They highlight the importance of airpower for achieving the necessary reach to counter aggression, as naval forces will increasingly rely on air operations to maintain superiority in contested spaces.