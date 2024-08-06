Safadi Discusses With Counterparts 'Dangerous' Regional Escalation, Efforts To Stop War On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Prime and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said on Tuesday that Israel is responsible for the current dangerous escalation in the region, calling on the international community to take decisive actions to stop the Israeli aggression on Gaza and protect the region from its escalating policies.

Safadi, during discussions with international counterparts to update them on the regional escalation and discuss potential solutions, stressed that Israel's ongoing on Gaza push the region towards the brink of a regional war, according to a Foreign statement.

He also emphasised that the escalation will only end if the international community compels Israel to cease its aggression on Gaza, adhere to international law, and cease all actions that exacerbate regional tensions and deny the region's right to peace and security.

Jordanian top diplomat also warned that the "Israeli prime minister seeks to drag the entire region into comprehensive escalation on multiple fronts, driven by revenge and extreme ideological agendas."

Safadi stressed that without effective international action to curb Israeli aggression, the Israeli prime minister will "impose further wars and conflicts on the entire region."

He also said that the recent assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh, who was a key figure in the negotiating team, will "undermine all efforts to de-escalate unless met with firm international responses."

As part of Jordan's efforts to rally international effort to stop the

Israeli war on Gaza and regional tension, Safadi made telephone calls on Tuesday with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Bin Jassim Al Thani, Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Migration Badr Abdel Aty, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp, Belgian Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib, Irish Foreign Minister

Micheál Martin, Cypriot Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos, Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billström and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.