DCC Denies Russian Propaganda's Claims About Occupation Of New York In Donetsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The information about the of the village of New York in Donetsk region by Russians is not true, and heavy fighting is currently taking place there.

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the National Security and Defence Council's Disinformation Counteraction Centre (DCC), said this in a Telegram message, Ukrinform reports.

"One of the main propagandists of the Russian Federation, Solovyov, is already lying about the complete capture of New York because the flag was hung on a school. Of course, New York has not been taken by the Russians as of now. There are heavy battles going on there," he said.

As Ukrinform reported, Russian troops killed one resident of Donetsk region on 5 August, and two more people were wounded.

