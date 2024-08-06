عربي


National Handloom Day 2024: 7 Famous Handloom Of Indian States

8/6/2024 3:35:22 PM

National Handloom Day 2024: 7 Famous Handloom Of Indian States Image

National Handloom Day, observed annually on August 7, honors the skillful handloom weavers of India and their contribution to the country's rich textile legacy


National Handloom Day 2024: 7 Famous Handloom Of Indian States Image

Gujarat's Bandhani is traditional tie-dye art, involves tying knots, dyeing fabric to create vibrant patterns. The vivid colors and intricate designs of Bandhani embody festive joy


National Handloom Day 2024: 7 Famous Handloom Of Indian States Image

Pashmina shawls from Jammu and Kashmir are renowned for their luxurious softness and warmth. Valued for their supreme quality and sumptuous texture


National Handloom Day 2024: 7 Famous Handloom Of Indian States Image

Karnataka's Mysore silk is celebrated for its regal appearance and elaborate zari work. This sophisticated fabric is a popular choice for special events


National Handloom Day 2024: 7 Famous Handloom Of Indian States Image

Paithani sarees from Maharashtra are known for their vibrant colors and high-quality silk. The intricate patterns and rich artistic legacy make Paithani a cherished symbol


National Handloom Day 2024: 7 Famous Handloom Of Indian States Image

Rajasthan's Shisha work is famous for its detailed embroidery and the incorporation of mirrors into fabric. This technique adds a unique sparkle to the vibrant textiles


National Handloom Day 2024: 7 Famous Handloom Of Indian States Image

Tamil Nadu's Kanjeevaram sarees are celebrated for their timeless elegance and exquisite craftsmanship. It has high-quality silk and intricate designs


National Handloom Day 2024: 7 Famous Handloom Of Indian States Image

The Panchachuli Weave from Uttarakhand is distinguished by its mesmerizing patterns and designs, which are inspired by the majestic Himalayan peaks

