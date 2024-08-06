Summer Trip Length And Spending Both On The Rise In 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Average Trip Length Expected to Grow to 4.6 Nights as

the Amount Spent on 3-Night Trips Nearly Doubles Over Two Years

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Americans are planning to take longer stretches of time off this summer, according to Allianz Partners USA 's 16th Annual Vacation Confidence Index. New research indicates that remains a strong priority based on an increase in both average trip length and average spend on room nights, with staggering splurge statistics reported for three-night getaways.

Travelers splurge on 3-night trips, nearly doubling their average spend over the last two years.

Continue Reading

As both travel and confidence have rebounded in recent years, the average number of nights spent away per trip has been steadily creeping up and now sits at 4.6 versus 4.5 (2023), 4.3 (2022), and 4.1 (2021) nights away. The "micro-cation" trend

– previously coined by Allianz Partners USA and characterized as a leisure trip of four nights or fewer – is seemingly growing less popular as travelers opt to spend more nights away on vacation.

Between May and September, seven in ten (73%) Americans will travel away from home for at least one night, promising a busy summer travel season this year. Two in five of those surveyed (41%, up two points from 2023) also are planning 'multi-cations,' or multiple getaways at least 100 miles from home for at least a night – an increase over the years past (39% in 2022 and 34% in 2021) and an all-time high.

This year's findings spotlight the continued importance Americans are placing on travel, with 16% taking at least three trips away this summer.

Length of time spent away isn't the only travel indicator that's creeping up, according to the 16th Annual Vacation Confidence Index. With summer vacation spending expected to hit an all-time high of $221 billion

in 2024, it comes as no surprise that average cost per night is also on the rise. Long weekends and summer Fridays have captivated the American traveler – those who are still opting for micro-cations and taking three-night vacations are more likely to splurge at a rate of $587 per night, a figure that has

almost doubled since 2022.

Budget is of less concern for those jetting off for one night, and one night only, with trip spend averaging a similar $594. When tacking on a second night, travelers plan to spend $865 total, bringing the nightly cost down to $433. The best value is found for the popular four-night trip, with average spend dipping down to $385, as well as the 6-7 nights range, with travelers shelling out $406 and $401 per night, respectively.

"From cityscapes and mountainsides to coastlines and canyonlands, this summer promises a jam-packed travel season as Americans look to plan multiple trips at a growing average length. Whether splurging for a long weekend or finding added value on longer getaways, travelers are making the most of their time off this summer," said Daniel Durazo, director of external communications at Allianz Partners USA. "Frequent trip planners, or those taking 'multi-cations,' may want to consider an annual travel insurance policy, which offers not only convenience and value, but also peace of mind in the form of trip protection that can last for an entire year."

Link to download graphic: HERE .

The Vacation Confidence Index has been conducted each summer since 2009 by national polling firm Ipsos Public Affairs on behalf of Allianz Partners USA. A vacation is defined as a leisure trip of at least one week to a place that is 100 miles or more from home.

Allianz Partners offers travel insurance through most major U.S. airlines, leading travel agents, online travel agencies, hotel companies, cruise lines and directly to consumers. For more information on Allianz Partners and available travel policies, please visit .

*Methodology: These are the findings of an Ipsos poll conducted on behalf of Allianz Partners. For this survey, a sample of 2,010 Americans aged 18+ was interviewed from April 15 to 22, 2024 via the Ipsos Online Omnibus. The precision of Ipsos online polls is measured using a credibility interval. In this case, the results are accurate to within +/- 2.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20, of what the results would have been had all American adults been polled. Quota sampling and weighting were employed in order to balance demographics and ensure that the sample's composition reflects that of the actual U.S. population, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Credibility intervals are wider among subsets of the population.

About Allianz Partners

In the United States, Allianz Partners USA (AGA Service Company) offers Allianz Travel-branded travel protection plans and serves millions of customers each year. In addition to travel protection, the company offers event ticket protection, registration protection for endurance events and unique travel assistance services such as international medical assistance and concierge services. AGA Service Company is doing business as Allianz Global Assistance Insurance Agency in California (License # 0B01400) and Massachusetts. Allianz Partners USA is part of the Allianz Partners group. Allianz Partners is a world leader in B2B2C insurance and assistance, offering global solutions that span international health and life, travel insurance, mobility and assistance. Customer driven, our innovative experts are redefining insurance services by delivering future-ready, high-tech, high-touch products and solutions that go beyond traditional insurance. Present in over 75 countries, our 19,400 employees speak 70 languages, handle over 58 million cases each year, and are motivated to go the extra mile to offer peace of mind to our customers around the world.

For Allianz Partners USA products offered and sold in the U.S.: Terms, conditions, and exclusions apply to all plans. Plans are available only to U.S. residents. Not all plans are available in all jurisdictions. Availability of coverage, including the epidemic-related benefits and covered reasons described here, varies by product and by state. Products may not include all benefits or covered reasons described here. All benefits are subject to maximum limits of liability, which may in some cases be subject to sublimits and daily maximums. Benefits and limits vary by plan. For a complete description of the coverage and benefit limits offered under your specific plan, carefully review your plan's Letter of Confirmation/Declarations and Certificate of Insurance/Policy. Insurance coverage is underwritten by BCS Insurance Company (OH, Administrative Office: Oakbrook Terrace, IL), rated "A" (Excellent) by A.M. Best Co., under BCS Form No. 52.201 series or 52.401 series, or Jefferson Insurance Company (NY, Administrative Office: Richmond, VA), rated "A+" (Superior) by A.M. Best Co., under Jefferson Form No. 101‐C series or 101‐P series, depending on state of residence. A+ (Superior) and A (Excellent) are the 2nd and 3rd highest, respectively, of A.M. Best's 13 Financial Strength Ratings. Except as otherwise specified, AGA Service Company d/b/a Allianz Global Assistance is the licensed producer and administrator of Allianz Travel-branded travel protection plans in the U.S. and an affiliate of Jefferson Insurance Company. Allianz Global Assistance is a mark of AGA Service Company or its affiliates.

The insured shall not receive any special benefit or advantage due to the affiliation between Allianz Global Assistance and Jefferson Insurance Company. Plans include insurance and assistance services. Noninsurance benefits/products are provided and serviced by Allianz Global Assistance.

SOURCE Allianz Partners