Combating Counterfeit Products: Taking Action

In the dim light of a market stall or the quick clicks of an online purchase, counterfeit goods might seem like a minor inconvenience—a fake bag or a knock-off watch. But what if those counterfeits were something you inhale into your body, trusting it to be safe? The cost of counterfeit products in the vaping industry is a story that goes beyond lost revenue or brand reputation—it's about compromised health, endangered lives, and broken trust.



Vaping has become a popular choice for millions of adult users looking to quit smoking. According to a UK study conducted by Opinium in May 2024, 48% of adults have tried or used vapes to quit smoking.



As global leading vape brands, ELFBAR and LOST MARY offer ever-improving vaping solutions, a variety of flavors, and, most importantly, a commitment to safety and high quality. However, counterfeit vaping products threaten this mission. These fake products, which are unlicensed and may contain unknown substances, not only ruin the user experience but also pose serious health risks to unsuspecting consumers.



Consequences beyond health factors



The impact of counterfeit vapes goes beyond individual health. It's a broader issue that affects families and communities. Healthcare systems may become overwhelmed with reverse effects from unknown substances in the counterfeit vapes. The emotional and financial burden on smokers and ex-smokers who hope to quit is immense and often overlooked.



Moreover, the rise of counterfeit vaping products undermines the efforts of legitimate businesses. Brands like ELFBAR and LOST MARY invest heavily in research and development to ensure product safety with innovative solutions. For example, their atomizing technology QUAQ MESH, a dual mesh technology, is undoubtedly meant to provide adult users with a smoother mouthfeel and flavor consistency from the first to the last puff. Counterfeits that result in negative user experience can damage long-term brand reputation and erode mutual trust in the key role vaping products play in smoking cessation.



Regulations are the key



ELFBAR and LOST MARY reveal their efforts to contain the spread of illicit vapes, which encompass measures including, but not limited to, proactively working with regulators worldwide, advocating for robust enforcement, bringing trademark infringements to court, shutting down businesses in the counterfeit-manufacturing chain, scanning and spotting fake products in retail channels, engaging retail groups, and launching public awareness campaigns.



Since mid-2021, 229 counterfeit-related businesses, including manufacturers, have been shut down in partnership with regulators globally.



In the UAE, known for its strong efforts to regulate and promote safe vaping, the fight against counterfeits is ramping up. ELFBAR is already working with local authorities to seize and destroy counterfeit products. In October 2023, local business partners of ELFBAR collaborated with the Dubai and Ajman Economic Departments to inspect five stores, seizing over 2,400 counterfeit units of ELFBAR BC5000.



In 2022 alone, both brands initiated 118 criminal litigations against counterfeit product manufacturers in some global markets, many of which have since moved to Southeast Asia. This has caused a surge in counterfeit ELFBAR- and LOST MARY-branded vapes being assembled and smuggled to various markets, notably the US.



As consumers, we need to be aware of the dangers posed by counterfeit vaping products. Simple steps like buying from official channels and authenticating products can make a big difference. Education on identifying counterfeit can help users recognize and avoid those illegal products, protecting their health and supporting legitimate businesses. Meanwhile, every stakeholder in the vaping industry must do their fair share in combating counterfeits. It is a shared responsibility needing concerted efforts from regulators, wholesalers, retailers, and users. This collaborative spirit is essential for ensuring that vapes being an effective tool to quit smoking are realized without compromising safety and well-being.



In conclusion, the human cost of counterfeit vaping products is a complex issue that goes beyond financial losses. It’s about protecting users’ health and communities. By staying informed and vigilant, we can safeguard ourselves and support the integrity of the vaping industry.



