National Ondemand Opens Second Corporate Office In Lewisville, TX

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LEWISVILLE, Texas, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- National

OnDemand, Inc., a leader in the and installation of high-speed fiber networks, is proud to announce the opening of its second corporate office at 1760 S. Stemmons, Lewisville, TX 75067. This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone in our company's growth, enhancing our ability to serve clients and manage operations nationwide.

National OnDemand's new corporate office at 1760 S. Stemmons, Lewisville, TX, features a prime location with I-35 visibility. The renovated building includes modern interiors, a plug-and-play conference room, on-site management, and ample parking. This facility enhances our nationwide operations and efficiency in delivering high-speed fiber networks. Image credit: Google Street View.

National OnDemand's original office in Burlington, NC, continues to be a vital part of our operations. With the addition of our new office in Lewisville, TX, we now have two strategic hubs working together to manage and direct our nationwide fiber network projects. This expansion enhances our ability to coordinate efforts, optimize logistics, and ensure efficient project execution across the country.

Continue Reading

The new Lewisville office complements our headquarters in Burlington, NC, by providing a central hub in the heart of the USA. This location offers numerous advantages, including improved logistics, enhanced accessibility, and the ability to respond more rapidly to the needs of our clients and crews working across the country.

"Opening our second corporate office in Lewisville is a pivotal step in our mission to deliver exceptional service and support to our clients nationwide," said Douglas Boteler, CEO of National OnDemand. "With crews operating coast to coast, having a central location in Texas allows us to optimize our operations, streamline communication, and enhance our overall efficiency."

The Lewisville office will also be the home of our new Executive Vice President, Richard Jordan, who will oversee our construction and last mile projects nationwide. This addition underscores our commitment to strengthening our leadership team and ensuring the highest level of oversight and quality across all our projects.

The Lewisville office will serve as a critical point for coordinating our nationwide projects, ensuring timely and effective construction and installation of high-speed fiber networks. This expansion reflects our commitment to innovation, growth, and providing top-tier service to our customers.

National OnDemand's teams are dedicated to building the infrastructure that connects communities and supports the ever-growing demand for high-speed internet. With the addition of our new office in Lewisville, we are better positioned to meet the needs of our clients, respond quickly to project demands, and continue our tradition of excellence in the industry.

For more information about National OnDemand and our services, please visit our website at .

Media Contact:

Jay Daugherty

Director of Marketing

(919) 606-1658

[email protected]

About National OnDemand, Inc.

National OnDemand, Inc. is a premier communications and utilities infrastructure provider, offering comprehensive service solutions to the Fiber, Wireless, Energy, and Technology sectors. Based in Burlington, North Carolina, National OnDemand delivers full turnkey infrastructure solutions on demand, anywhere in the U.S., and is recognized for its successful mergers and acquisitions, along with steady organic growth.

SOURCE National OnDemand, Inc.