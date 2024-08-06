Fuel rates up for August

(MENAFN) The Derivatives Pricing Committee in Jordan recently announced a hike in prices for the month of August, citing adjustments based on global oil and derivative prices. Effective from August 1-31, the price of 90-octane will rise to JD0.920 per liter, up from JD0.900, while 95-octane gasoline will increase to JD1.160 per liter, up from JD1.140. Similarly, diesel prices will see an uptick to JD0.715 per liter, compared to JD0.705 previously.



In its monthly meeting, the committee reviewed global oil prices for July and compared them with June's figures, noting an overall increase. This analysis prompted the committee to implement a 20-fils per liter increase for both 90 and 95-octane gasoline, along with a 10-fils per liter increase for diesel. Despite these adjustments, the committee decided to maintain the price of kerosene at JD0.620 per liter and the domestic gas cylinder (12.5 kg) price at JD7.



These changes reflect Jordan's adherence to the global market dynamics influencing fuel prices, aiming to balance domestic economic considerations with international oil trends.

