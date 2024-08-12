Casualties Reported As Invaders Shell Toretsk, Kostiantynivka

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have struck Toretsk and Kostiantynivka in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, killing two people and leaving one wounded.

Donetsk regional governor Vadym Filashkin said this in a post on , Ukrinform reports.

In Kostiantynivka, the invaders killed a 35-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man.

One private house in the city was destroyed by enemy shelling, and five more were damaged. Two power lines, an outbuilding and a car were damaged.

"One more person was killed today by enemy fire in Toretsk," the military administration said.

A 50-year-old woman and a 56-year-old man who were walking to get water were wounded in Russia's shelling of Toretsk early on August 12.

Photo credit: Vadym Filashkin / Facebook