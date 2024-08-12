Casualties Reported As Invaders Shell Toretsk, Kostiantynivka
Date
8/12/2024 7:30:46 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have struck Toretsk and Kostiantynivka in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, killing two people and leaving one wounded.
Donetsk regional governor Vadym Filashkin said this in a post on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
In Kostiantynivka, the invaders killed a 35-year-old woman and injured a 40-year-old man.
One private house in the city was destroyed by enemy shelling, and five more were damaged. Two power lines, an outbuilding and a car were damaged.
"One more person was killed today by enemy fire in Toretsk," the military administration said.
A 50-year-old woman and a 56-year-old man who were walking to get water were wounded in Russia's shelling of Toretsk early on August 12.
Photo credit: Vadym Filashkin / Facebook
MENAFN12082024000193011044ID1108546795
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.