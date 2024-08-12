Armenian Separatists Attempt To Prejudice COP29 As Baku Turns Into Great Energy Hub

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
The COP29 event, to be held in Azerbaijan this November, has
caused considerable concern among several organizations. Some
entities, that consider Azerbaijan's transition to green energy as
"insufficient," aim to sabotage COP29. According to allegations,
Azerbaijan's Economy is dependent on oil and gas, which is seen as
an obstacle to the transition to green energy.
Indeed, Azerbaijan possesses the richest resources in the South
Caucasus, and this has been the reason for numerous invasions over
the centuries. However, oil and gas production is driven by
consumer demand, and many European countries purchase Azerbaijani
oil and gas. Considering the large states surrounding Azerbaijan,
the high development dynamics recorded in every sector since the
country's independence suggest that it will achieve even greater
success in the future.
For example, Azerbaijan's cooperation with Trans-Caspian
countries is crucial for regional stability and development. There
is close cooperation among the countries located in the Caspian Sea
basin in the fields of energy, transportation, and trade.
Azerbaijan's initiatives and projects, such as the Trans-Caspian
Gas Pipeline, play a significant role in delivering energy
resources from the region to Europe. This cooperation also
increases the strategic importance of the region and turns
Azerbaijan into a regional hub.
The visit of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to Astana on August
9, and his participation in the meeting of the Heads of State of
Central Asia and the Republic of Azerbaijan, demonstrate that
Kazakhstan's relations with Azerbaijan among Caspian countries are
ahead of others. It should be noted that the cooperation between
Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan is particularly strong in the energy
sector. Both countries are connected through the Caspian Sea and
implement joint projects in the export of energy resources. The
Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway line and the Trans-Caspian International
Transport Route (TITR) are significant transportation corridors for
both countries. The export of Kazakhstan's oil and gas resources to
Europe is made possible through Azerbaijan, which increases the
level of strategic partnership between the countries.
Azerbaijan's energy projects are not limited to regional
countries. Cooperation with Baku is also of interest to large
companies like Masdar. It is the fact that Masdar is a renewable
energy company from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and has a
particular interest in cooperating with Azerbaijan's energy sector.
Masdar's main goal is to implement advanced projects in the field
of renewable energy, and Azerbaijan has great potential in this
area. Specifically, the wind energy potential in the Caspian Sea is
a crucial direction for this cooperation. Collaboration with Masdar
accelerates Azerbaijan's transition to renewable energy sources in
the energy sector and reduces the country's carbon footprint.
All of this indicates that Azerbaijan is the ideal country for
COP29. The country is actively taking steps towards transitioning
to renewable energy sources. Azerbaijan's contribution to
international efforts in combating climate change and in the energy
sector is one of the key factors for it to host this prestigious
event. In recent years, Baku has undertaken significant reforms in
the green energy sector and increased investments in renewable
energy projects.
However, what distinguishes Azerbaijan from other countries is
its ability to maintain the unity of both renewable and
non-renewable energy sources. Undoubtedly, a complete transition
from oil and gas is a long-term process, and Azerbaijan has already
made significant progress in this area. On the other hand,
innovative projects being implemented, especially in the liberated
Garabagh region, which has attracted the interest of countries like
Japan, Turkiye, and Italy, demonstrate that the country is also
successfully transitioning to green energy.
Consistent sabotage and prejudice
Baku was chosen as the host country for this event after Abu
Dhabi, and visible developments and projects are evident in
preparation for COP29. Now, remnants of the separatist elements
neutralized by Azerbaijan in Garabagh in 2023 are trying to
sabotage the COP29 event from their nests in foreign lands,
attempting to cover up the crimes they committed. Targeting
Azerbaijan's natural resources as part of this effort is nothing
but jealousy.
The increased bias against Azerbaijan is primarily because, in
2020, Azerbaijan liberated its lands from Armenian occupation. The
forces trying to carry out their sinister plans in the South
Caucasus had been militarizing Armenia for years, but the
Azerbaijani army broke this "chain of assistance" in 44 days, which
seems to have caused these forces shame and anger.
However, these claims and threats do not change reality. The
COP29 event will take place in Azerbaijan in November, and many
European countries, where separatist elements place their hopes,
have already expressed their congratulations and hopes to President
Ilham Aliyev regarding this event.
Recall that Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, will host the 2024
UN Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC COP 29) for the first time in
the region from November 11–22, 2024. The decision was made at the
plenary session of COP28 on December 11. Azerbaijan successfully
participated in the COP28 held in Abu Dhabi last year.
Azerbaijan will take the opportunity to bring heads of state and
governments, civil society organizations, businesses, and
international institutions together in the South Caucasus to
discuss climate change, measures to accelerate the implementation
of the Paris Agreement, and focus on long-term climate strategies
and goals.
It is worth noting that Azerbaijan confirmed its commitment to
reduce the emission of greenhouse gases by 35 percent by 2030 and
increase this target by 40 percent by 2050. Fulfilling the
commitments under the Paris Agreement adopted in 2015 and actively
working in this regard are priority issues for the government of
Azerbaijan.
The Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on
Climate Change (UNFCCC) has been held annually since 1995. The
event aims to assess the progress made in combating climate change
around the world.
