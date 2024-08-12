Two Civilians Wounded In Russian Shelling Of Toretsk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Toretsk town in the Donetsk region, Russian shelling two civilians as they were going to a well to collect drinking water.

The Donetsk region's Prosecutor's Office said this in a post on , Ukrinform reports.

"On August 12, 2024, at about 10:00, the RF shelled Toretsk with artillery. Two citizens sustained shrapnel wounds to the abdomen and hips as they were walking to a well to collect drinking water," the statement reads.

As noted, the victims, a 50-year-old woman and a 56-year-old man, were taken to a medical facility.

At noon today, the occupiers struck the town of Ukrainsk with artillery, killing two women, aged 58 and 61, who were on the street at the time of the attack. Furthermore, a 44-year-old man sustained mine and blast injuries, in addition to a chest wound, and was subsequently hospitalized.

The Prosecutor's Office noted that Russian strikes also damaged private houses and apartment blocks in Toretsk and Ukrainsk.

Pre-trial investigations are underway as part of criminal proceedings over violations of the laws and customs of war (Parts 1, 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

As reported, according to the head of the Donetsk regional military administration, Vadym Filashkin, two people were killed and another one was wounded in Russia's shelling of Ukrainsk on August 12.