Bp Discloses Success Of Second Phase Of Azerbaijan Talent Development Project

8/12/2024 7:28:53 PM
Bp today announced the successful completion of the second phase
of its educational social investment project, designed to cultivate
highly qualified national talent in Azerbaijan. This initiative
reflects bp's broader commitment to supporting the country's
sustainable future by developing world-class local expertise.
Building on the success of the first phase-where 14 out of 15
participants gained admission to prestigious international
universities-the second phase has expanded to benefit 22 talented
Azerbaijani students. These participants, chosen from low-income
backgrounds, received extensive support including SAT and IELTS
preparation, entrance exam training, and advice on applying to
universities offering full scholarships.
Although not all results are finalized, 21 of the 22
participants have already secured spots at top Western and Asian
institutions such as Koç University, Imperial College London,
University of Edinburgh, George Washington University, Delft
University of Technology, University of Hong Kong, and KAIST.
Popular fields of study among the participants include computer
science, data science, bioinformatics, sustainable energy systems,
and environmental science.
Of the 21 admitted students, seven are pursuing bachelor's
degrees and 14 are enrolled in master's programs.
A celebration event held today marked the end of the second
phase, where participants received their graduation certificates.
Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, bp's Vice President for the Caspian region,
expressed pride in the project's impact.
“The success of the first phase motivated us to continue our
support. We are thrilled with this year's results and proud of the
students who have secured spots at some of the world's leading
universities. This project not only highlights our dedication to
developing exceptional national talent but also underscores the
significant potential of these young individuals to shape
Azerbaijan's future.”
The second phase of the project, running from October 2023 to
August 2024, had a total cost of 100,000 AZN ($59,000) and was
managed by ROOF Academic Training.
