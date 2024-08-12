(MENAFN- AzerNews)
This time, the Summer Olympic Games in Paris were literally a
mockery of a show. The traditional olympiad Games' opening
ceremony, which shocked the world and raised the whole Christian
world, reflected the face of Macron's France to the world. After
all, what was the need for such a bizarre presentation?
After the disgraceful defeat in the parliamentary elections,
Macron's government, which became the target of world criticism for
the second time, seemed to want to take all the wrath of the world
upon itself this time, and it succeeded...
From the moment the games started, the complaints did not stop.
Theft, religious and ethnic racism, poor quality of service to
athletes, and more... all these criticisms became the main
headlines of stories about the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.
The low level of service provided to the athletes, shortcomings
in hotel services, blunders made in ensuring security and other
serious problems upset everyone.
Politicizing sports is one of the main characteristics
of Macron's authorities
The reflection of bias against Azerbaijan during the Games was
inevitable. For instance, during the opening ceremony, the France-2
television channel broadcast biased statements, leading to
justified discontent from Baku.
One of the channel's presenters, while speaking about Armenian
athletes, did not hesitate to say that the Azerbaijani army had
"occupied" Garabagh. The situation in Paris, where journalists
lacking knowledge of geography, politics, and most importantly
history spread false information under the guise of free media, is
ridiculous.
Undoubtedly, the persistence of French bias, even after the
Second Garabagh War, demonstrates how weak the country's principles
of justice and fairness are. Otherwise, the name of an event
promoting unity and peace, like the Olympic Games, would not have
been tarnished.
Spectators whistle at the French president
The Olympic Games ended with a closing ceremony in Paris - but
half reluctantly, half resentfully. This was reflected in Emmanuel
Macron's decision about immigrants even before the games started.
The Macron regime, which expelled the refugees from the city,
seemed to be preparing for a civil war. Except for Armenia, all
media and national teams complained about unprofessional services
and preparation for the games. Even the state officials, who were
enraged by the opening ceremony, declared in advance that they
would not participate in the closing ceremony. There could be no
doubt about it.
Finally, the 19-day Summer Olympic Games ended, and the closing
ceremony was once again marked by interesting moments. Macron came
to the stage and spectators at the closing ceremony of the 2024
Olympic Games in Paris booed the French President.
