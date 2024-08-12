عربي


End Of Summer Olympic Games Or Macron's Offbeat Show

8/12/2024 8:07:43 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) This time, the Summer Olympic Games in Paris were literally a mockery of a show. The traditional olympiad Games' opening ceremony, which shocked the world and raised the whole Christian world, reflected the face of Macron's France to the world. After all, what was the need for such a bizarre presentation?

After the disgraceful defeat in the parliamentary elections, Macron's government, which became the target of world criticism for the second time, seemed to want to take all the wrath of the world upon itself this time, and it succeeded...

From the moment the games started, the complaints did not stop. Theft, religious and ethnic racism, poor quality of service to athletes, and more... all these criticisms became the main headlines of stories about the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

The low level of service provided to the athletes, shortcomings in hotel services, blunders made in ensuring security and other serious problems upset everyone.

Politicizing sports is one of the main characteristics of Macron's authorities

The reflection of bias against Azerbaijan during the Games was inevitable. For instance, during the opening ceremony, the France-2 television channel broadcast biased statements, leading to justified discontent from Baku.

One of the channel's presenters, while speaking about Armenian athletes, did not hesitate to say that the Azerbaijani army had "occupied" Garabagh. The situation in Paris, where journalists lacking knowledge of geography, politics, and most importantly history spread false information under the guise of free media, is ridiculous.

Undoubtedly, the persistence of French bias, even after the Second Garabagh War, demonstrates how weak the country's principles of justice and fairness are. Otherwise, the name of an event promoting unity and peace, like the Olympic Games, would not have been tarnished.

Spectators whistle at the French president

The Olympic Games ended with a closing ceremony in Paris - but half reluctantly, half resentfully. This was reflected in Emmanuel Macron's decision about immigrants even before the games started. The Macron regime, which expelled the refugees from the city, seemed to be preparing for a civil war. Except for Armenia, all media and national teams complained about unprofessional services and preparation for the games. Even the state officials, who were enraged by the opening ceremony, declared in advance that they would not participate in the closing ceremony. There could be no doubt about it.

Finally, the 19-day Summer Olympic Games ended, and the closing ceremony was once again marked by interesting moments. Macron came to the stage and spectators at the closing ceremony of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris booed the French President.

AzerNews

