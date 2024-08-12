Hungary Hosts Hun-Turkic Kurultay

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

The official opening ceremony of the Hun-Turkic Kurultay was held in the city of Bugac, Hungary, Azernews reports.

The Azerbaijan Support Fund, operating under the Committee, represented Azerbaijan at the Kurultay.

The ceremony, held in the Hungarian Parliament, was opened by Vice-Speaker Sandor Lezsak, who noted that the event has made invaluable contributions to the creation of unity and equality within the Turkic world.

In their speeches, the Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States, Kubanychbek Omuraliev, the Secretary General of TURKPA, Mehmet Sureyya Er, the head of TURKSOY, Sultan Raev, the head of the Turkic Academy in Kazakhstan, academician Shain Mustafayev, and the deputy ministers of culture from Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, emphasized the importance of unity and equality in the Turkic world.

Speaking on behalf of the Azerbaijani delegation, the Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Support Fund for Diaspora, Akram Abdullayev, discussed the significance of this important event for the Turkic world, concluding his speech with a notable expression from the Chuvash Turks: "We have existed, we exist, we will exist."

For the first time in the history of the three-day Kurultay, which was attended by more than 3,000 people, an Azerbaijani tent was set up, showcasing our ancient carpets, folk and ashug arts, as well as national dances, all of which were met with great interest.

It should be noted that the purpose of the Hun-Turkic Kurultay, which is held every two years, is to further strengthen the unity between Turkic peoples and their diaspora organizations.