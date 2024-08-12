Hungary Hosts Hun-Turkic Kurultay

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
The official opening ceremony of the Hun-Turkic Kurultay was
held in the city of Bugac, Hungary, Azernews
reports.
The Azerbaijan Support Fund, operating under the Committee,
represented Azerbaijan at the Kurultay.
The ceremony, held in the Hungarian Parliament, was opened by
Vice-Speaker Sandor Lezsak, who noted that the event has made
invaluable contributions to the creation of unity and equality
within the Turkic world.
In their speeches, the Secretary General of the Organization of
Turkic States, Kubanychbek Omuraliev, the Secretary General of
TURKPA, Mehmet Sureyya Er, the head of TURKSOY, Sultan Raev, the
head of the Turkic Academy in Kazakhstan, academician Shain
Mustafayev, and the deputy ministers of culture from Uzbekistan and
Kazakhstan, emphasized the importance of unity and equality in the
Turkic world.
Speaking on behalf of the Azerbaijani delegation, the Executive
Director of the Azerbaijan Support Fund for Diaspora, Akram
Abdullayev, discussed the significance of this important event for
the Turkic world, concluding his speech with a notable expression
from the Chuvash Turks: "We have existed, we exist, we will
exist."
For the first time in the history of the three-day Kurultay,
which was attended by more than 3,000 people, an Azerbaijani tent
was set up, showcasing our ancient carpets, folk and ashug arts, as
well as national dances, all of which were met with great
interest.
It should be noted that the purpose of the Hun-Turkic Kurultay,
which is held every two years, is to further strengthen the unity
between Turkic peoples and their diaspora organizations.
