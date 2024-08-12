Paris 2024: Azerbaijani Athletes Take Home Seven Medals

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games have come to an end,
Azernews reports. The large-scale sporting event
brought together around 10,714 from 206 countries.
Paris became the second city after London to host the Summer
Olympics three times.
The Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games featured football, tennis,
boxing, cycling, gymnastics, volleyball, weightlifting, basketball,
fencing, taekwondo, athletics, wrestling, and other sports, as well
as the debut of breakdancing as an Olympic event.
In overall medal standings, the United States finished in the
first place, followed by China and Japan.
Sporting accomplishments of national team at
Paris-2024 Olympics
Azerbaijani Olympic team secured a total of seven medals,
including two gold, two silver and three bronze. As a result, the
country took 30th position on the overall medal tally.
The gold medalist from Azerbaijan were judokas Hidayat Heydarov
(73 kg) and Zelym Kotsoiev (100 kg).
Taekwondo fighter Gashim Magomedov (58 kg) and boxer Alfonso
Dominguez (92 kg) enriched the country`s medal haul with silver
medals.
Azerbaijan also celebrated its bronze medal winners, who
included Greco-Roman wrestler Hasrat Jafarov (67 kg) as well as
freestyle wrestlers Magomedkhan Magomedov ( 97 kg) and Georgiy
Meshvildishvili (125 kg).
The performance of the Azerbaijani Olympic team at Paris 2024
Summer Olympic Games highlights the country's growing prominence in
the international sports arena.
Moreover, Azerbaijan Olympic House was set up at the Azerbaijani
Embassy in France to celebrate the achievements of the national
team at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games.
Azerbaijan Olympic House in
Paris
The Azerbaijan Olympic House organized a series of meetings with
the Olympic and world champions, official representatives of many
international organizations.
Among the participants of these events were the Azerbaijan
Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov, Deputy Minister Mariana
Vasileva, the Azerbaijani Ambassador to France Leyla Abdullayeva,
Secretary General of the National Olympic Committee Azer Aliyev,
NOC Vice-President Chingiz Huseynzade and many others.
The atmosphere at Azerbaijan Olympic House was imbued with
optimism and enthusiasm for the future of sports.
Parade of Flags at 2024 Summer Olympic
Games
The Azerbaijani delegation proudly participated in the athletes`
parade held as part of the Paris 2024 closing ceremony.
The Olympic silver medalist, taekwondo fighter Gashim Magomedov
together with Zeynab Hummatova, a member of the Azerbaijani
rhythmic gymnastics team, which achieved the 5th place, had the
honor of carrying the Azerbaijani flag at the ceremony.
Recall that judoka Gultaj Mammadaliyeva and boxer Mahammad
Abdullayev were named Azerbaijani team's flag bearers for the
opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games.
The Azerbaijani sports community will undoubtedly continue to
worthily represent the country in the international sports
arena.
