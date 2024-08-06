India Alcohol Market Size To Worth Around USD 92.57 Billion By 2031 United Spirits Limited, Tilaknagar Industries Ltd

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

India Alcohol Trend

The India alcohol market is estimated to be valued at USD 55.81 Bn in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 92.57 Bn by 2031

BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Market Overview:The India alcohol market primarily includes spirits, beer, and wine. Alcoholic drinks, especially spirits and beer, are consumed in India for socializing and hospitality functions.Market Dynamics:The growing in India is driving the growth of the alcohol market. India is witnessing a rapid increase in both domestic and international tourist arrivals. As per government data, tourist arrivals grew 5.4% year-on-year to 10.9 million in 2022. Tourism promoted the serving and consumption of alcohol at restaurants, clubs, and bars. Moreover, rising disposable incomes and changing cultural acceptance are also fueling the consumption of premium alcoholic beverages in India. The increasing Western influence and expanding middle-class population with higher spending power have increased the acceptance of alcohol consumption in social settings and celebrations. This, in turn, is propelling the growth of the India alcohol market over the forecast period.🔍 Sample Copy of the Report @India Alcohol Market Drivers: Rising Disposable Incomes of Indian Households is Boosting ConsumptionHigher incomes provide Indians with greater spending power. As average wages and living standards improve across India, especially in urban areas, more consumers can afford to purchase alcoholic beverages. Premiumization is also taking place as status-conscious drinkers choose pricier international brands of whiskey, beer and wine. The expanding middle class represents a huge pool of potential new customers for alcohol producers.India Alcohol Market Opportunity: Healthy Spirits Formats Are Rising as Consumers Seek Premium Wellness ProductsIn line with global trends, healthier alcoholic beverages fortified with natural ingredients offer untapped opportunities. Indian customers are increasingly health-conscious and interested in natural, premium lifestyle brands. Low- and zero-calorie alternatives like vodka or gin mixed with natural flavors satisfy both indulgence and wellness needs. Craft spirits distilled with locally sourced botanicals appeal to discerning urban drinkers seeking authentic experiences. This niche but fast-growing wellness segment provides makers of innovative premium products a lucrative arena for capturing Indian premiumization.India Alcohol Market Trend: E-Commerce Emergence as New Sales and Distribution ChannelIndia's booming e-commerce industry is revolutionizing how Indians shop and increasingly affects the alcohol trade. Online platforms offer far wider selection at competitive prices without the hassle of visiting liquor stores. Although many states still prohibit online alcohol sales, prominent startups have launched operations wherever permitted, seeing rapid uptake. Going forward, as regulations liberalize and delivery infrastructure improves especially in tier-1 cities, e-retailing of liquors will challenge the status quo of brick and mortar retail monopoly. Alcohol brands will need an effective omnichannel strategy catering to digital-first customers to stay relevant in the evolving Indian market landscape.🛒 You Can Purchase Complete Report @Top Companies Included in This Report:★ United Spirits Limited★ Tilaknagar Industries Ltd★ United Breweries Limited★ Jagatjit Industries★ Mohan Meakin★ Globus Spirits★ Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt.★ SAB Millier★ Radico Khaitan Limited★ Khemani Group★ SOM Distilleries and Breweries★ Carlsberg A/S★ Som Distilleries And Breweries Limited★ Khoday India★ Amrut Distilleries★ Amber Distilleries Limited★ Carlsberg India★ Raj Innotech★ Anheuser-Bush InBev SA/NV★ White Rhino Brewing Co.Market Segmentation:Based on Product Type:★ By Beverage Type: Beer, Spirits (Whisky, Vodka, Rum, Gin, etc.), Wine, and Others★ By Price Point: Premium/Luxury, Mid-range, and Economy/Value★ By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Liquor Stores, Online Platforms, and Bar and RestaurantsKey Regions/Countries Classified as Follows:)) North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico))) Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Rest of Europe))) Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of APAC))) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SA))) Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, UAE, Africa, Rest of MEA)Reasons to Purchase This Report:📈 Regional Insights: Understand regional consumption patterns and factors influencing the market in different areas.📈 Global Opportunities & Threats: Discover opportunities and challenges faced by global suppliers in the IELTS Training Platform sector.📈 Growth Potential: Identify the fastest-growing regions and sectors.📈 Competitive Landscape: Review market rankings, recent product launches, partnerships, expansions, and acquisitions of leading companies.📈 Company Profiles: Access comprehensive corporate profiles, including company overviews, insights, product benchmarks, and SWOT analyses of key market players.📈 Market Outlook: Get current and future market outlooks, including recent developments, growth opportunities, drivers, challenges, and regional constraintsFAQ:What is the scope of this report?Does this report estimate the current market size?Does the report provide market size in terms of Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (thousand ton/metric ton/cubic meter)?Which segments are covered in this report?What are the key factors covered in this report?Does this report offer customization options?💎 Request For Customization at: @Author Bio:Vaagisha brings over three years of expertise as a content editor in the market research domain. Originally a creative writer, she discovered her passion for editing, combining her flair for writing with a meticulous eye for detail. Her ability to craft and refine compelling content makes her an invaluable asset in delivering polished and engaging write-ups.(LinkedIn: )About UsCoherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.

Mr. Shah

Coherent Market Insights Pvt. Ltd.

+1 206-701-6702

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn