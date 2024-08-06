Yale Linus Smart Lock L2 By Yale And Bould Design Agency Wins Gold In A' Furniture Industry Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Yale Linus Smart Lock L2

Innovative Smart Lock Design Recognized for Excellence in Furniture Accessories, Hardware and Materials Category

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of furniture accessory design, has announced Yale and Bould Design Agency as a winner in the Furniture Accessories, Hardware and Materials Design category for their exceptional work, the Yale Linus Smart Lock L2 . This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the Yale Linus Smart Lock L2 within the furniture accessory industry, positioning it as a noteworthy achievement in design innovation.The Yale Linus Smart Lock L2 directly addresses current trends and needs within the furniture accessory industry by combining aesthetics, functionality, and innovation in a single product. Its versatile design seamlessly integrates with various architectural styles, from traditional to contemporary, while its unique shape and size allow for installation across EMEIA, including Finnish doors that present specific design challenges. The lock's two mounting plates enable attachment to a wide range of locks and cylinders, demonstrating its adaptability and practical utility for users and the industry at large.What sets the Yale Linus Smart Lock L2 apart is its ability to increase convenience without compromising security. The fully metal design, crafted using precision casting methods, ensures maximum quality and durability. The lock features the strongest motor on the market, seamlessly integrated through state-of-the-art assembly processes, resulting in a faster, quieter, and world-class locking experience. The inclusion of Wi-Fi connectivity and the innovative Yale Dot enhances user experience and convenience, further distinguishing this smart lock from competitors.The recognition bestowed by the A' Furniture Accessories, Hardware and Materials Design Award serves as a motivation for Yale and Bould Design Agency to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation in future projects. This achievement not only validates the team's dedication to excellence but also inspires them to explore new avenues for enhancing the functionality, aesthetics, and user experience of their designs. By setting new standards in the furniture accessory industry, the Yale Linus Smart Lock L2 paves the way for further advancements and inspires other designers and brands to strive for similar levels of innovation.Team MembersThe Yale Linus Smart Lock L2 was designed by the talented team at Bould Design Agency in collaboration with Yale. The project benefited from the expertise of designers, engineers, and market research professionals who worked together to create this innovative smart lock solution.Interested parties may learn more at:About YaleAt over 180 years strong, Yale is a leading security brand that protects the people, places and things we love most. We secure millions of homes and businesses worldwide with our innovative mechanical locks, alarms, safes and smart locks for front doors, interior doors, and cabinets, package deliveries and more. Yale is part of the ASSA ABLOY Group, the global leader in access solutions. For more information, visitAbout YaleAt 180 years strong, Yale is a leading security brand that protects the people, places and things we love most. We secure millions of homes and businesses worldwide with our innovative mechanical locks, alarms, safes and smart locks for front doors, interior doors, and cabinets, in addition to package deliveries and more. Yale is trusted by millions of people every day to keep what's important to them safe. Our innovations have protected their homes, families and belongings for over 180 years. We have expanded from being a leader in mechanical lock engineering to innovating connected smart locks and homes. Because we always make every effort to push the boundaries in a changing world. We were there for your grandparents (and probably theirs) and we'll be there for your children, today and every day to come.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Gold A' Design Award is a significant achievement recognized by the A' Design Awards, granted to designs that exhibit a high degree of innovation and considerably impact their target audience. These designs are distinguished by their forward-thinking approach and the remarkable talent of their creators. Gold A' Design Award winners are celebrated for their capacity to advance art, science, design, and technology, providing solutions that surpass expectations. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review and evaluation by an esteemed jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics based on pre-established criteria. Winning designs serve as industry benchmarks, fostering further innovation and motivating future generations of designers within the furniture accessories, hardware, and materials design field.About A' Design AwardThe A' Furniture Accessories, Hardware and Materials Design Award is a prestigious competition that attracts participants from various sectors of the furniture and design industries. Entrants have the opportunity to showcase their innovative designs, gain international recognition, and be rewarded for their outstanding contributions to the field. The A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition, now in its 16th year, that is open to entries from all countries and organized across all industries. The ultimate goal of the A' Design Award is to acknowledge and promote exceptional products and projects that benefit society and contribute to creating a better world. By recognizing and celebrating these remarkable achievements on a global stage, the A' Design Award not only honors the creative minds behind these innovations but also fosters a worldwide appreciation for the principles of good design, perpetuating a cycle of inspiration and progress.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates and take part with their projects at the following url:

Makpal Bayetova

A' DESIGN AWARD & COMPETITION SRL

+39 0314972900

email us here