KL Rahul third-wheeled between Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma? Read on

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a memorable interview, Indian cricketer KL Rahul recounted a time when he became the 'third wheel' on a dinner date between Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. This moment revealed the strong and support system shared by the couple, especially during Rahul's challenging times

KL Rahul fondly recalled that he third-wheeled between Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli on one of their dates. Here's what he said

KL Rahul opened up about his disappointing debut during the 2014 Test match against Australia at Melbourne. He struggled with his performance, which affected his morale

During this rough patch, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli provided crucial support. Anushka noticed Rahul's dejection and reached out to him, offering emotional support

KL Rahul humorously described his experience of being a 'third wheel' on Anushka and Virat's dinner date. He joined them for a meal, where they shared their own career struggles

Anushka, Virat not only comforted Rahul but also took him out frequently in the week leading up to his next game. Their encouragement played a significant role

Rahul expressed gratitude towards Anushka and Virat for their support. He acknowledged their continued friendship, often exchanging messages, mostly about his dog

KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty, remains close to Anushka and Virat. They were spotted together during a UK trip, captured in a cheerful group photo shared by Anushka on Instagram