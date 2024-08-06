Russia Keeps Two Missile Carriers In Black Sea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 06:00 on Tuesday, August 6, there were two Russian Kalibr missile carriers in the Black Sea, with a total salvo of eight missiles.

The Ukrainian Navy's press service reported this on , according to Ukrinform.

There are no enemy warships in the Sea of Azov.

Ukraine's air defensesdown four enemy missiles, 15 Shahed UAVs overnight

In the Mediterranean Sea, there are two enemy warships, including one Kalibr missile carrier, with a total salvo of nearly 16 missiles.

As reported by Ukrinform, according to Ukrainian Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk, the situation in the Black Sea remains unchanged despite Russia's withdrawal of three submarines.