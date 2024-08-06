Russian Army Loses 1,050 More Soldiers In Ukraine Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army's combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to August 6, 2024 amount to nearly 585,140 invaders, including another 1,050 killed or wounded in action in the past day.

The General Staff of the of Ukraine said this in a post on , according to Ukrinform.

The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 8,421 enemy tanks (+4 in the past day), 16,294 armored combat (+8), 16,384 artillery systems (+39), 1,138 multiple launch rocket systems, 910 air defense systems, 365 aircraft, 326 helicopters, 13,158 unmanned aerial vehicles (+36), 2,420 cruise missiles (+6), 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 22,148 motor vehicles (+54), and 2,738 special equipment units (+1).

As reported by Ukrinform, air defense units of the Ground Forces of Ukraine destroyed 446 enemy aerial targets in July, including 217 over the last week alone.