MECC Detains Fisherman For Rules Violation

DOHA: The of Environment and Climate Change (MECC) caught a fisherman fishing with nets that do not meet the specifications, and throwing them on coral reefs in one of the areas of Qatari territorial waters.

This came during its ongoing campaigns to monitor the marine environment and work to preserve and protect it. The Marine Protection Department at the Ministry confiscated the nets, issued a ticket of violation to the fisherman and referred him to the responsible authorities, in preparation for transferring him to the Environmental Prosecution, in accordance with the Marine Fishing Law and its executive regulations.

Earlier, the Marine Life Protection Department at the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change carried out an extensive inspection campaign at the new Al Wakra Port, to ensure that boats and vessels do not violate the laws and regulations that protect wildlife in the country, and to use safe fishing methods and equipment that preserve biodiversity and coral reefs.



The campaign held with the participation of: the Coast Guard at the Ministry of Interior, the Fisheries Wealth Department at the Ministry of Municipality, the Ministry of Transport, and Qatar Tourism, as the participating parties aimed to ensure security and safety conditions and not to violate permits for the use of boats and vessels.

The Marine Life Protection Department explained that the campaign included introducing and educating fishermen and seagoers about the state's decisions and laws that work to protect and preserve the vital species in the marine environment, noting that the campaigns aim to control marine environmental violations, refer them to the competent authorities, and work to remove the causes of these violations, in coordination with the competent authorities.

The Marine Life Protection Department stated that the campaign included examining the fishing nets used for fishing operations on boats, warning against the use of illegal nets that cause damage to biodiversity in Qatari waters, noting that multi-layer nets catch all types of fish and all sizes, which eliminates fish reproduction and biodiversity in the marine environment.