Ukraine's Air Defenses Shoot Down Four Enemy Missiles, 15 Shahed Uavs Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of August 6, Ukraine's air defense forces shot down 2 of 4 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, 2 of 2 Kh-59 air defense missiles, and 15 of 16 Shahed attack drones launched by Russian invaders.

Ukrainian Air Force Commander, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“On the night of August 6, 2024, the enemy fired four Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles at the Kyiv region from Russia's Voronezh region, two Kh-59 guided missiles from the airspace over the Azov Sea, and 16 Shahed-type attack UAVs from Crimea's Cape Chauda, Russia's Kursk,” the report says.

Mobile firing groups of the Defense Forces, anti-aircraft missile troops and airborne EW units of the Air Force of Ukraine were engaged in repelling the air attack.

As a result of anti-aircraft combat, two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, two Kh-59 guided missiles and 15 attack UAVs were shot down in the Kyiv, Kherson, Mykolaiv and Khmelnytskyi regions.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of August 6, the Ukrainian Navy destroyed three Shahed attack drones.