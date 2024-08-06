Kamala Harris Secures Democrats Nomination For Presidential Elections

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Aug 6 (KUNA) -- The US Party officially announced that Vice President Kamala Harris has secured the party's nomination for the upcoming presidential election.

The announcement was made on Monday and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) released the final results of the process, which lasted five days, showing that Harris received 99 percent of the delegates' votes to formally secure the nomination.

The announcement came just before Harris was expected to reveal her choice for the Vice Presidential candidate, the selections marks the beginning of her campaign tour.

A recent IPSOS poll conducted on Sunday; indicated that Democratic candidate Harris leads by a single percentage point over the Republican candidate, former President Donald Trump, with 43 percent support from registered voters compared to Trump's 42 percent.

The Democratic Party is set to hold its national convention on August 19-22, during which the official candidate would be confirmed. (end)

