Qatar Meteorology Forecasts Scattered Clouds, Chance Of Light Rain Offshore Today
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha, Qatar: Weather inshore until 6pm on Tuesday will be hot with scattered clouds becomes partly cloudy to cloudy at times, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.
Offshore will see hazy and partly cloudy to cloudy with weak chance of light rain, the report added.
Wind inshore will be mainly southwesterly at first , northwesterly - northeasterly 05 -15 KT.
Read Also
'National Food Security Strategy to be unveiled soon'
Offshore, it will be variable mainly northwesterly - northeasterly 03 -13 KT.
Sea state inshore will be 01 - 02 FT, while offshore, it will be 1 - 3 FT.
Visibility inshore will be 05 - 09 km, while offshore, it will be 04 - 09 km.
MENAFN06082024000063011010ID1108520858
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.