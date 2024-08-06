Bangladesh Unrest: 'No One Safe In Muslim Countries,' Says Kangana Ranaut As Sheikh Hasina Flees To India

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Hasina resigned as Prime of Bangladesh, following months of violent protests against her government's decision. She fled the country and was taken to India by military chopper on Monday. According to sources, Hasina is expected to go to London after stopping in India. Kangana Ranaut, an turned politician, said she is 'honoured' that Sheikh Hasina feels comfortable in India.

Taking to her X, the Queen actress wrote, "Bharat is the original motherland of all Islamic Republics around us. We are honoured and flattered that honourable Prime Minister of Bangladesh feels safe in Bharat but all those who live in India and keep asking why Hindu Rashtra? Why Ram Rajya? Well it is evident why!!!"



Kangana added, "No one is safe in Muslim countries not even Muslims themselves. Unfortunate whatever is happening in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Britain. We are lucky to be living in Ram Rajya. Jai Shri Ram."

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Monday that she will back whatever conclusion the national government makes in the case. According to ANI, she said, "I would appeal to the people of Bengal to maintain peace. Do not pay attention to any kind of rumours. This is a matter between two countries, we will support whatever decision the central government takes."

"The Government of India will decide on how to approach this issue and appeals to leaders of all political parties to refrain from making provocative comments that may disrupt peace in Bengal or the country...Some BJP leaders have already commented on it. It should not be done," she added.

Air India cancels flights to and from Dhaka

National airline Air India stated on Monday that it immediately cancelled flights to and from Dhaka, citing the neighbouring country's escalating turmoil. "In view of the emerging situation in Bangladesh, we have cancelled the scheduled operation of our flights to and from Dhaka with immediate effect," Air India posted on X.



Earlier in the day, Indian Railways halted all rail services to Bangladesh. During the rising violence, the residence of Bangladesh Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal was reportedly set on fire in Dhanmondi, an affluent district of the Bangladesh capital. According to reports, over 100 people were murdered and over 1,000 were injured in skirmishes between police and demonstrators on Sunday.

The student-led non-cooperation campaign has put enormous pressure on Prime Minister Hasina's government in recent weeks.