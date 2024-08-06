Kerala Gold Rate Today, Aug 08: Rate Of 8 Gm Gold DROPS; Check

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The price of in Kerala today (Aug 8) is Rs 6,390 per gram for 22 karat and Rs 6,971 per gram for 24 karat gold (also called 999 gold).



1 gram- Rs 6,390 (Rs 6,470 on Aug 05)

8 gram- Rs 51,120 (Rs 51,760)

10 gram- Rs 63,900 (Rs 64,700)

100 gram- Rs 6,39,000 (Rs 6,47,000)



1 gram- Rs 6,971 (Rs 7,058 on Aug 08)

8 gram- Rs 55,768 (Rs 56,464)

10 gram- Rs 69,710 ( 70,580)

100 gram - Rs 6,97,100 (Rs 7,05,800)

1 gram- Rs 5,228 (Rs 5,294)

8 gram- Rs 41,824 (Rs 42,352)

10 gram- Rs 52,280 (Rs 52,940)

100 gram- Rs 5,22,800 (Rs 5,29,400)