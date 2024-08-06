Echoㅈ Releases Debut Poetry Collection pov - a breakup : for the little miss overthinkers

(MENAFN- BookBuzz) Heartbreak is just the beginning—discover the poetry that helps you find yourself after a breakup.



In an era where the echoes of heartbreak resonate louder than ever, emerging poet Echoㅈ offers a refreshing perspective on love and loss with her debut poetry collection, pov - a breakup : for the little miss overthinkers. Scheduled for release as an eBook on August 14th, and in paperback on August 8th, this book is a poetic companion for anyone navigating the tumultuous waves of a breakup.



pov - a breakup : for the little miss overthinkers is a heartfelt exploration into the emotional journey of ending a relationship. Crafted for teens and young adults, the collection features accessible and classic poetry that delves into the core of post-breakup feelings. From the raw moments of initial heartache to the empowering steps of self-discovery, Echoㅈ captures the intimate details of moving on through innovative and engaging prompts.



Readers will find solace and humor in poems for those critical times - whether it's changing your hair, hearing "your song," or the bittersweet act of moving on. Each poem serves as a step toward recovery, making the entire collection not just a read, but an experience in healing and personal growth.



Key Features:

Verses for various stages of a breakup, including dealing with seeing your ex, the pain of mutual friends, and rediscovering personal joy.

A blend of accessible and classic poetry styles, appealing to a wide range of readers.

Themes of self-love, resilience, and humor amidst adversity.



About the Author:

Echoㅈ is not just a poet; she's a voice for the heartbroken and hopeful. Drawing on her experiences and observations as a young woman, she crafts poetry that reaches out to those lost in the maze of their sentiments. Echoㅈ is currently deepening her understanding of literature while engaging with her readers through social media platforms like Instagram (@littlemiss_overthinker) and Pinterest (@poetryforoverthinkers).



Echoㅈ invites all young adults and teens to embark on a journey of emotional rediscovery with pov - a breakup : for the little miss overthinkers. Turn the page on heartbreak and start writing your new chapter of growth and laughter.





