Kamala Harris secures Democratic Party's presidential nomination for upcoming election

(MENAFN) On Monday night, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris officially secured the Party's presidential nomination for the upcoming November 5 election. Her nomination came as a result of President Joe Biden's decision to withdraw from the race, effectively concluding his long-standing career. Biden had endorsed Harris as his successor, positioning her as the Democratic challenger to former President Donald Trump, who clinched the nomination last month.



The shift in the Democratic nomination has been met with robust support from party leaders and activists. Concerns about Biden's mental fitness and controversial positions, particularly his support of Israel amid the Gaza conflict, had swayed public opinion and led to his withdrawal. In response, over 170,000 volunteers have joined the Democratic campaign efforts, and tens of thousands have registered as new voters, reflecting a surge in grassroots mobilization and online discourse.



Harris's campaign has seen a strong financial boost, raising a record USD200 million in the first week, including USD81 million in the first 24 hours following her announcement. This impressive fundraising performance has surpassed the campaign war chest of Trump, highlighting Harris's significant financial and political momentum.



Traditionally, the official roll call vote to confirm a party's presidential nominee occurs at the party convention, which is scheduled for mid-August in Chicago. However, due to logistical considerations and an August 7 deadline for ensuring candidates' appearances on state ballots, Democrats opted for an online roll call this year. Harris is anticipated to reveal her vice presidential running mate on Tuesday before participating in a joint event in the critical battleground state of Pennsylvania.

