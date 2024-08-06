Heavy rains, floods in Sudan claim lives of over 32, injure 107

(MENAFN) At least 32 people have lost their lives and 107 others have been injured due to recent torrential rains and flooding that have affected several states in Sudan, the country's Health Ministry reported on Monday. According to Al-Fadil Mohamed Mahmoud, director of the General Directorate of Health Emergencies at the ministry, seven states have been impacted by these severe weather conditions, with approximately 5,575 homes sustaining damage.



The floods have also triggered a surge in waterborne diseases, with reports of 102 cases of watery diarrhea in Kassala state, four cases in Khartoum state, and 16 cases in Gezira state. While health conditions in other states remain stable, the ministry is focusing on implementing necessary measures to address and prevent epidemics associated with the rainy season.



In anticipation of the rising water levels of the Gash River, which flows through Kassala city and is expected to increase due to the heavy rains, the Sudanese Meteorological Authority had earlier issued warnings urging residents to remain vigilant and avoid the riverbanks. Flooding is a recurring issue in Sudan, typically occurring between June and October, and has previously resulted in significant loss of life and destruction of agricultural land.



This year's rainy season has exacerbated the difficulties faced by those already suffering from the ongoing conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). Since the outbreak of conflict on April 15, 2023, Sudan has experienced significant humanitarian crises, with at least 16,650 lives lost and approximately 10.7 million people displaced internally. Additionally, around 2.2 million people have sought refuge in neighboring countries, according to recent United Nations data.

