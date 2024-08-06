Judge rules Google illegally leverages market position to suppress competition

(MENAFN) On Monday, District Judge Amit Mehta ruled that Google's search engine has been illegally leveraging its dominant position to suppress competition and stifle innovation. This landmark decision could have profound implications for the internet landscape and significantly impact one of the world's most prominent technology companies.



The ruling follows a high-profile antitrust trial that began nearly a year ago, marking one of the most significant legal challenges against a major tech company in recent decades. The trial, which unfolded over ten weeks and included testimony from key executives at Google, Microsoft, and Apple, concluded with Judge Mehta's decision being delivered three months after the final arguments were made in May.



For Google and its parent company Alphabet, the ruling represents a considerable setback. The company had maintained that its search engine's popularity was due to its superior quality and user satisfaction. With Google processing an estimated 8.5 billion search queries daily—a number that has nearly doubled over the past twelve years—this decision could disrupt its operations significantly.



The case, initiated by the Justice Department nearly four years ago during the Trump administration, has gained renewed momentum under President Joe Biden's administration. The ruling supports the Justice Department's stance that Google has been exploiting its monopoly power to impose high costs on advertisers while investing insufficiently in improving its search technology, ultimately disadvantaging consumers.



Given the gravity of the decision, Google is expected to appeal, potentially escalating the case to the U.S. Supreme Court. The ruling underscores the ongoing regulatory efforts to address Big Tech's market power and its effects on competition and consumer choice.

