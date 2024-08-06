China inks agreement to enhance lives of impoverished, vulnerable communities in Ethiopia

(MENAFN) On Monday, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, the Ministry of Women and Social Affairs and the China Foundation for Rural Development (CFRD) formalized their collaboration through a significant agreement aimed at enhancing the lives of impoverished and vulnerable communities across Ethiopia. The signing ceremony underscored the commitment of both parties to creating a positive impact on those in need.



Ergogie Tesfaye, Ethiopia's Minister of Women and Social Affairs, highlighted the enduring and multifaceted relationship between China and Ethiopia, which spans economic, social, and political spheres. She commended the CFRD for its outstanding humanitarian work in Ethiopia, particularly in rural areas, and expressed enthusiasm for the joint project’s potential to bolster Ethiopia's efforts in supporting its most vulnerable citizens. Tesfaye emphasized her ministry’s dedication to working closely with the CFRD to ensure the successful implementation of the project.



Yin Qian, Country Director for the CFRD Ethiopia Office, assured that the foundation would provide the necessary support to assist Ethiopia's vulnerable communities. Yin confirmed that the implementation of the project would begin immediately following the agreement’s formalization.



The joint initiative is designed to address several critical needs in rural Ethiopia. It will focus on expanding school feeding programs, providing educational materials to underprivileged students, and installing solar-powered renewable energy sources. Additionally, the project aims to improve sanitation facilities, empower women economically, and increase access to clean drinking water in rural areas. This comprehensive approach reflects both organizations' dedication to sustainable development and humanitarian assistance.

