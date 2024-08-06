China transports 2.76M tonnes of non-ferrous minerals via 220 rail-sea trains in Jan-July

(MENAFN) From January to July this year, China Railway Beijing Group Co., Ltd. achieved a significant milestone in logistics by transporting 2.76 million tonnes of non-ferrous minerals via 220 rail-sea intermodal trains operating out of Tianjin Municipality in northern China. This marks a substantial increase of 65.6 percent compared to the same period last year, highlighting a robust growth in the sector.



Non-ferrous minerals are crucial for the advancement of modern industries and high technology. Located by the Bohai Sea, Tianjin is strategically positioning itself as a pivotal hub in northern China to enhance the dual circulation of domestic and international markets. This positioning supports China's broader economic strategy by streamlining the flow of essential raw materials.



In response to growing demand, China Railway Beijing Group Co., Ltd. and Tianjin Port (Group) Co., Ltd. have been actively engaging with various non-ferrous mineral enterprises. Their efforts include customizing solutions involving rail-sea intermodal trains tailored to the specific needs of each company. These solutions are designed to optimize logistics and reduce costs.



Additionally, the organizations have implemented several measures to support these enterprises, such as offering preferential rail freight rates and coordinating with ports to provide benefits like reduced miscellaneous port fees and extended free storage periods. As a result, the rail-sea intermodal trains are now capable of transporting non-ferrous minerals from Tianjin Port to north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region and northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region within two days, significantly improving logistical efficiency and supporting the broader industrial supply chain.

