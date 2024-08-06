Road accident in southwestern Kenya leaves 4 tourists dead

(MENAFN) On Monday, a tragic road accident in Narok County, southwestern Kenya, resulted in the deaths of five people, including four foreign tourists. The accident occurred at approximately 3:10 p.m. local time (12:10 GMT) on the Narok-Mulot highway. According to national police spokesperson Resila Onyango, the collision involved a truck and a Land Cruiser that was transporting the tourists.



The crash claimed the lives of three individuals, including the driver, at the scene. Two additional people succumbed to their injuries later at a local hospital. Onyango detailed that among the deceased were four unidentified passengers—three of whom were African and one a female Caucasian—while one male Caucasian died en route to the hospital.



The cause of the accident is currently under investigation, as confirmed by Narok traffic base commander Kipchumba Rotich. Details about the tourists' destination or point of origin remain unclear.



Narok County, known for the renowned Masai Mara National Reserve, is a popular tourist destination, particularly during Kenya's peak tourism season from June to October, when visitors come to witness the wildebeest migration. Despite ongoing safety efforts, road accidents continue to be a significant issue in Kenya. Statistics from the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) indicate that over 1,700 people have died in road accidents in the past seven months alone, with an estimated 3,500 Kenyans losing their lives annually due to such incidents.

MENAFN06082024000045015839ID1108521461