Ukraine, Japan To Strengthen Cooperation Regarding Russia's Responsibility For War Crimes

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin and Japanese Justice Ryuji Koizumi have agreed to strengthen cooperation regarding Russia's accountability for its war crimes.

That is according to the Prosecutor General's Office , Ukrinform reports.

Kostin and Koizumi visited the city of Bucha, Kyiv region, where they honored the memory of those killed during the Russian invasion of the city.

Koizumi could see firsthand the sites where Russia committed atrocities against the civilian population of the region.

The Japanese delegation also inspected the support hub for victims and witnesses in Bucha, where prosecutors, investigators and representatives of the Prosecutor General's Office's Coordination Center work on a daily basis. This hub provides a comprehensive approach in working with victims both to restore justice and to understand the individual needs of victims and provide them with the necessary assistance.

Kostin thanked the people and government of Japan for their unwavering support for Ukraine on its way to restoring justice.

He noted, in particular, Japan's participation in the Coordination Group on the creation of a special tribunal to punish the crime of aggression, as well as the fact that the country supported the introduction of sanctions aimed at stopping the illegal export of technology to Russia.

"Japan stands with us in all our efforts to bring Russia to justice. And this is very important, because it unites the civilized world. And as a member country of the Group of Seven, its voice is heard in this group of countries," Kostin said.

During the bilateral meeting, the Ukrainian and Japanese delegations discussed the key priorities of cooperation in the field of justice. It is primarily about holding Russia accountable for international crimes against Ukraine, eradicating corruption, and strengthening cooperation in the field of international legal assistance.

The parties considered, in particular, the possibility of concluding an agreement between the governments of Ukraine and Japan regarding international legal assistance and possible extradition.

"Of course, this is only the beginning of this dialogue. It includes the participation of other ministries and departments," Kostin said.

According to him, this is an important step for the two countries to be able to quickly exchange information to prevent transnational and cross-border crimes, in particular, the illegal supply of technology and dual-use items.

On August 5, Koizumi arrived in Kyiv to discuss the possibilities of further cooperation in the areas of judicial reform and combating corruption.