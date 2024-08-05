Explosions Rang Out In Kyiv During Air Raid Alert
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Several explosions were heard in Kyiv late on Monday during an air raid alert, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.
"Several explosions rang out in Kyiv during an air raid alert," the correspondent said.
"The air raid alert continues! Air defense is operating in the capital. Stay in shelters until the air alert is canceled!" Serhii Popko, head of the city's military administration, wrote on Telegram .
