Floify's Cutting-Edge Mortgage Automation Helps Credit Unions Meet 2024 Demands

BOULDER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As 2024 progresses, credit unions must adapt to rapidly evolving member expectations in mortgage lending. Members are increasingly seeking seamless, efficient, and transparent digital experiences, and mortgage automation is essential for meeting and exceeding these expectations.Understanding Member ExpectationsToday's members are influenced by the convenience and speed of digital experiences in various industries. They expect similar efficiency from financial institutions, including credit unions. According to the ICE Mortgage Technology 2024 Borrower Insights Survey, 60% of borrowers cited an easy process from start to finish as a crucial factor in their most recent mortgage experience, up from 55% in 2022.Borrowers also emphasized the importance of lower costs and good communication. Fifty-five percent of respondents listed lower costs as one of the top three factors in their lending process, while 50% highlighted the importance of communication and follow-up. Transparency was also crucial, with 40% of borrowers noting its significance.The Role of Mortgage AutomationMortgage automation involves using technology to streamline the entire loan process, from application to closing. By automating repetitive tasks, providing digital interfaces, and delivering timely updates, credit unions can significantly enhance the member experience and improve internal process efficiency.Some of the benefits of mortgage automation include:Speed and Efficiency: Automated processes reduce the time it takes to approve and close loans. According to the survey, 65% of borrowers used an online application in 2023, up from 60% in 2022. This increase shows a clear preference for the convenience and accessibility of a digital offering.Accuracy and Compliance: Automation minimizes human error and ensures all compliance requirements are met, reducing the risk of costly mistakes.Enhanced Communication: Automated updates via email or SMS keep members informed throughout the loan process, addressing the need for good communication noted by 50% of survey respondents.How Credit Unions Can Meet Member Expectations with TechnologyThe new generation of mortgage technology systems delivers a wide array of benefits for lenders, particularly in areas important to credit unions and their members.Seamless Digital Experience:Self-Service Portals: Members prefer to manage their applications online at their convenience. Offering a user-friendly portal for application submission, document uploads, and status tracking can significantly enhance member satisfaction. The survey noted that 67% of borrowers were influenced by the availability of online portals for document uploads, up from 59% in 2022.Mobile Accessibility: With 73% of Gen Z and Millennial borrowers influenced by the availability of a mobile app, having mobile-friendly interfaces is crucial.Transparent and Frequent Communication:Automated Notifications: Real-time updates on application status reduce anxiety and build trust.Personalized Messaging: Tailored communications to individual member needs and preferences enhance the overall experience.Real-Time Application Tracking: Members can track their loan application status in real-time, reducing anxiety and improving satisfaction. This transparency is key, as 70% of borrowers said that being offered an online application influenced their decision to work with a particular lender.Efficiency and Speed:Document Management: Automated document collection and processing tools speed up the loan approval process, meeting the demand for quicker turnaround times. Sixty-five percent of borrowers used online portals for electronically signing and notarizing documents in 2023, up from 61% in 2022.Mortgage Application: Mortgage technology simplifies the loan application process, allowing members to complete and submit their applications online at their own pace. According to the ICE Mortgage Technology 2024 Borrower Insights Survey, 65% of borrowers used an online application, with 70% stating that the availability of an online application influenced their decision to choose a particular lender. This streamlined approach not only saves time but also enhances accuracy and reduces errors, leading to a smoother and more efficient application process.Real-World ImpactICE Mortgage Technology's survey found that 60% of borrowers described their most recent mortgage experience as easy, reflecting the positive impact of automation. However, only 36% rated their online experience as great, indicating room for improvement in how these experiences are being delivered. This highlights the need for credit unions to continuously enhance their digital offerings to meet growing expectations.Additionally, 90% of borrowers stated that their most recent lender met their expectations, with more experienced borrowers being particularly satisfied. This shows that credit unions have the potential to deliver outstanding service by leveraging advanced technologies.In 2024, member expectations are higher than ever, driven by the digital experiences encountered in every aspect of their lives. By adopting mortgage automation, credit unions can not only meet but exceed these expectations, providing a seamless, efficient, and satisfying experience for their members. This investment in technology not only improves operational efficiency but also strengthens member loyalty and drives growth.About FloifyFloify is a leading digital mortgage automation and point-of-sale solution designed to streamline the loan origination process. By automating document collection, borrower communication, and loan tracking, Floify enhances efficiency and improves the borrower experience for mortgage lenders and brokers. For more information, visit Floify's website to schedule a demo .

