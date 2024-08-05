Europe Fantasy Token - A Pioneering Web3-Based Fantasy Football Game

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Singapore, Aug. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --











What is Europe Fantasy League and what does it solve?

The Europe Fantasy League (EUFT) is a pioneering web3-based fantasy game that integrates the excitement of real-world football with the cutting-edge of blockchain. Launched in conjunction with Euro 2024, EUFT offers an immersive experience for football enthusiasts and fantasy sports players alike.

The key features of Europe Fantasy League include:

- Earn Free Flags : Simply by promoting $EUFT, you can earn free flags through referrals.Free Flags can automatically mine $EUFT token everyday.

-Token Will Have Extra Value : Aside from earning referral commissions, $EUFT tokens that mine everyday can use to trade for additional money.

- Web3 Integration : Leveraging blockchain technology to ensure transparency, security, and decentralized gameplay.

- Euro 2024 Launch : Kickstarting with the highly anticipated Euro 2024 tournament, featuring teams from 24 nations.

- Multi-Season Play : Following Euro 2024, EFL will expand to include major football leagues such as the English Premier League (EPL), Bundesliga, and LaLiga in subsequent seasons.

- Fantasy Gameplay: Players collect team flags, participate in daily quests, and earn rewards based on the outcomes of real football matches.

Token Overview

- Token name: Europe Fantasy League

- Token symbol:EUFT

- Total supply: 1 Billion

The Utility of EUFT includes:

- Staking & APY: Users can stake their tokens to earn annual percentage yields.

- Season 2 Flag Exchange: Tokens can be used to trade for new team flags from major European leagues in Season 2.

- Token Trading: Facilitates trading within the XAI ecosystem.

- XAI Ecosystem: Integration and utility within the broader XAI blockchain ecosystem.

What are the strengths of Europe Fantasy League?

- Enhanced Security: With blockchain technology, all transactions and game mechanics are transparent and tamper-proof.

- Fair Play: EUFT ensures a level playing field where every participant has an equal opportunity to win, based on their knowledge and engagement rather than financial power.

- Community-Driven: EUFT values its community, incorporating feedback and suggestions to continually improve the platform.

- Exciting Rewards: Players can earn valuable tokens, and staking to earn more, and participating further in blockchain ecosystem.

EUFT token giveaway

To celebrate the growth and engagement of our community, Europe Fantasy League is initiating a substantial token giveaway. A total of 50 million $EUFT tokens will be distributed. This mechanism is designed to reward active participation and incentivize new users to join the platform.

The $EUFT Token Giveaway Boosting Mechanism is an integral part of Europe Fantasy League strategy to reward active engagement and promote community expansion. By participating in this event, users can significantly increase their token holdings and contribute to the growth and success of the $EUFT ecosystem.

Season 1 Conclusion

Season 1 of Europe Fantasy League has been a tremendous success, demonstrating robust user engagement and substantial activity within our ecosystem. With a total of 14,499 registered wallets and a recharge amount of 63,333.2 XAI, our community has shown remarkable enthusiasm. Players claimed 11,360 flags and minted an impressive 37,591,352 $EUFT tokens, showcasing the platform's dynamic interaction and the value provided to our users. These achievements set a solid foundation as we eagerly anticipate the exciting enhancements and opportunities in Season 2.

Stay Tuned for Season 2

With the conclusion of Euro 2024, Europe Fantasy League is excited to announce the upcoming launch of Season 2 in August. This season will introduce emblems from five major football leagues, new gameplay mechanics, and enhanced token utilities. Players can look forward to:

- Emblem Mining : Collect unique 96 emblems representing teams from top European leagues.

- Mystery Boxes : Discover random emblems and special flags through mystery box purchases.

- Quiz Gameplay : Participate in daily quizzes to earn rewards based on your football knowledge.

- Staking Pools : Stake EUFT tokens with your favorite teams to earn attractive APYs.

But that's not all! Season 2 brings an exciting 30-day Daily Login Incentive Program . By simply logging in every day, user can earn:

- EUFT Tokens : Daily login rewards include progressively increasing amounts of EUFT tokens, helping you grow your in-game assets.

- XAI Tokens : Start off with an airdrop of XAI tokens to cover transaction and gas fees, ensuring a smooth user experience.

- Mega Mystery Box : Complete 30 consecutive days of logging in and receive a Mega Mystery Box worth $20, packed with 25 emblems!

Season 2 promises to deliver an even more engaging and rewarding experience for our community. With these new features and daily rewards, the user journey with Europe Fantasy League is set to be thrilling and profitable. Stay tuned for more updates and get ready for the next exciting chapter of Europe Fantasy League!

