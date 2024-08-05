Egyptian Housing Minister Meets With EFCBC To Address Contracting Challenges

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Sherif El-Sherbiny, Egypt's of Housing, Utilities, and Urban Communities, met with Mohamed Sami Saad, Chairperson of the Egyptian Federation for and Building Contractors (EFCBC), and several board members to discuss the challenges facing contracting companies and potential solutions.

El-Sherbiny emphasized that the of is committed to supporting serious contracting companies to address their problems and challenges, thereby enhancing work rates in various developmental and service projects. He commended the efforts of the EFCBC in collaborating with Arab, regional, and international federations to create work opportunities for Egyptian contracting companies in Arab and African countries.

The Minister requested that EFCBC officials provide administrative bodies with specific criteria for evaluating contracting companies based on financial solvency and previous experience. This would enable these bodies to assess contractors according to these standards.

He also asked for lists of specialized and classified contracting companies based on the evaluation criteria.

El-Sherbiny urged the federation officials to enhance cooperation and solidarity to expedite the completion of developmental projects and to continue the urban development seen across Egypt, in line with the directives of President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi.

During the meeting, El-Sherbiny listened to the demands and issues raised by the federation officials and directed continuous coordination and cooperation with all ministry-affiliated bodies to resolve these issues. He further called for regular meetings with federation officials to continuously follow up on overcoming obstacles, solving problems, and boosting work rates in projects.