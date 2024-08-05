Burns Funding Equation, A Podcast, Features Entrepreneur Caroline Reynolds

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Reynolds' company, Purple Horizon Marketing, offers a lead creation program to Med Spas and other industries.

- Peter J. Burns, III, Founder of Burns FundingLA JOLLA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Burns Funding , an alternative funding company that helps entrepreneurs and investors obtain private unsecured debt capital, announced today the fourth episode of the Burns Funding Equation, a Podcast, featuring entrepreneur Caroline Reynolds , who has a marketing firm.The episode can be heard here.The first three episodes were published in April, May, and June, respectively, and featured Burns Funding Founder Peter J. Burns, III, serial entrepreneur Shaye Larsen, and private equity executive and entrepreneur Emily Crooke. Sign up here to be notified when an episode publishes.Reynolds, whose full-time job is that of a pharmacist, was prospecting on LinkedIn for her marketing agency when she found Burns.After examining Burns' profile, she noticed his alternative funding business, Burns Funding. Reynolds connected with Burns and obtained the capital necessary to grow her business.“It's really quite impressive,” said Reynolds, who has an undergraduate degree from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and a Doctorate in Pharmacy from Hampton University.“I mean we initially expected $150,000. For Burns Funding to secure another $100,000 on top of that speaks to the access they have in the lending industry.”Reynolds' company, Purple Horizon Marketing, offers a lead creation program to Med Spas and other industries.“None of this would have been possible were it not for Peter and his team at Burns Funding.”Reynolds described her experience working with Burns, in particular, as amazing.“First and foremost, I would say that Peter has always been very transparent about what's going on. He also has been very helpful when it comes to sharing his insights about being an entrepreneur, what it takes to run a business, how you raise capital, and all the different logistical things that are involved.”Burns had equal praise for Reynolds.“The groundwork that Caroline has laid to become a successful entrepreneur is nothing short of phenomenal,” said Burns.“I have no doubt that she will be successful as well as have a positive impact on thousands of other entrepreneurial through her marketing firm.”Burns' commitment to Reynolds and other entrepreneurs has earned him a coveted role as a columnist for Entrepreneur and Forbes.To see his articles on Entrepreneur, visit:To see his articles on Forbes, visit:ABOUT PETER J. BURNS IIIBased in La Jolla, California, Peter J. Burns III grew up in a well-established New England family in New Canaan, Connecticut. He was briefly educated at the United States Military Academy Preparatory School at West Point, the University of Virginia (UVA), and finally, Harvard Business School's Owners and Presidents Management Program. While his two younger brothers went on to have very successful traditional business careers, Burns chose the life of a startup entrepreneur.Burns started hundreds of businesses over the ensuing decades. In the early 2000s, he moved to Arizona and became a pro bono adjunct faculty member at the highly respected Barrett Honors College at Arizona State University. In 2006, Burns took his teaching practice across town to Grand Canyon University and its entrepreneurial founder Brent Richardson, where the two men would launch the nation's first College of Entrepreneurship at GCU.In recognition of his work, the Arizona chapter of the Future Business Leaders of America named Burns its Businessperson of the Year in 2007.Shortly thereafter, Burns started Club Entrepreneur to unite entrepreneurs in an“open-source entrepreneurship” platform. The Phoenix chapter attracted 10,000 members.In 2016, Burns moved to the West Coast and started Burns Funding to help entrepreneurs secure hard-to-get funding for their businesses.Taken as a whole, Burns says all the businesses have a“common thread.”“Every business I start represents my desire to help existing and would-be entrepreneurs reach their full potential,” said Burns.“Too often, they give up because of a lack of capital. I set out to solve that problem and won't rest until every entrepreneur who needs money can secure it.”ABOUT PURPLE HORIZON MARKETINGPurple Horizon Marketing, led by Caroline Reynolds, specializes in helping med spas and other health, wellness, and beauty brands acquire more customers and increase sales through targeted paid advertising. The agency focuses on boosting click-through and conversion rates on clients' websites. Additionally, Purple Horizon Marketing supports service-based businesses by ensuring every lead is nurtured and followed up on, leading to closed sales. They provide qualified appointment setters and closers, along with tools and assistance for onboarding new clients, ensuring a seamless integration and enhanced business growth.

